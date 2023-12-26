Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 4,127 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of DT Midstream worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

