Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 115,988 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 957,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,330. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

