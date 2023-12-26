Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 289,153 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 138.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,153 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.74% of Hess Midstream worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HESM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 71,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,916. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.68%.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

