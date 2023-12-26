Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $40,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. 87,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,494. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

