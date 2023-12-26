Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 85,096 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,892. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

