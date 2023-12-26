Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.49 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

