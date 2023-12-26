Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 246,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,110. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.