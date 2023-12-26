Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $81.73 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 3.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Mplx worth $81,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 410,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 71,178 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mplx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 243,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

