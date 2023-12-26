Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 434,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,631. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

