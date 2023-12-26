Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AB traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 136,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,050. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

