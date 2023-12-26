Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 390,584 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of NuStar Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 390,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 56,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.