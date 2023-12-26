Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 428,810 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $31,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 194,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Several research firms have commented on AM. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

