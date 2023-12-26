Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.84% of Portland General Electric worth $34,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 59.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 114,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,539. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

