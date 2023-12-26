Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,302 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.75. 531,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

