Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 16,418 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $63,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.