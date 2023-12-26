Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 69,412 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,412 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. 163,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,193. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

