Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 86,566 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,566 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 88,852 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.3% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 194,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 14.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

