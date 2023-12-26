MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 84,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 670,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 434,908 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

