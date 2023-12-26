Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 13,237 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 922,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
