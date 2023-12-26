Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 13,237 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 922,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

