Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.45

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 33640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

