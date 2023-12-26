Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

