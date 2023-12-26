MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Down 0.6%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 30,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 852,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

MMTec Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MMTec by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MMTec during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MMTec during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MMTec during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

