Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Up 1%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. 107,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 52,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Mogo had a negative net margin of 154.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mogo by 88.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.

