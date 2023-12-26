Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded up $21.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,787. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $647.11. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.61 and a 200 day moving average of $515.28.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

