Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.48

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.48 and last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $872.05 million for the quarter.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

