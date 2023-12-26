Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 577,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,251. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

