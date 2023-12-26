Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. 808,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,265. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The company has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

