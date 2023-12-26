MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.26

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

The firm has a market cap of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

