M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 2.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.58. 61,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.