MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 2.4%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 205,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,484,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MultiPlan by 75.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 27.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 35.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.