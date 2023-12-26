MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 2.4%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 205,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,484,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
MultiPlan Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.