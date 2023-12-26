Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $84.03

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.03, but opened at $85.92. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 3,285 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 134.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $463,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

