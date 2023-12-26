Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Trading Down 1.6%

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.49. 37,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Nano One Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.13 million and a PE ratio of -22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

