National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,958. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

