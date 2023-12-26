National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $483.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.96 and a 200 day moving average of $448.91. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

