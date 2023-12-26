Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.25

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $91.09, with a volume of 6850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In other Natural Resource Partners news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

