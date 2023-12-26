Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.