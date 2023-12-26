Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
