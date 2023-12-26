nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.74

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 100551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock worth $281,967 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

