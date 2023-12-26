NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 4%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 33,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 286,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

