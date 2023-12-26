NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Sells $13,869.80 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) Director Mark Christianson sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,869.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ NMTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 97,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.85.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.70% and a negative net margin of 607.27%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
