New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 2.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 553,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,227,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NGD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NGD

New Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.