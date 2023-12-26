New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYMTN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
