New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $19.26.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
