New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.