NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 12th

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NLCP opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point cut NewLake Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.