News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.95

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 264536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in News by 66.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in News by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 35.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

