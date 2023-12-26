Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Down 2%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. 446,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,472,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIND. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

