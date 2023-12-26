Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 150,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 182,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextech3D.AI Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

