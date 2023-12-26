NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.