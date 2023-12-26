Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.31

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 1757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 11.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.33 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.78%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

