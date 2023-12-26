NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a $104.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $129.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.